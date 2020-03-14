On Saturday, JefCoEd announced each of its schools will be closing, effective immediately.
JefCoEd schools will not be in session on Monday, March 16, Tuesday, March 17 or Wednesday, March 18 as previously reported following Alabama Governor Kay Ivey's announcement on Friday. Ivey on Friday ordered all public schools to suspend operations for two-plus weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The closure includes all school-related activities, including sports competition and practice.
A tentative return date has been set for Monday, April 6.
