The public got a first look at the proposed development at Hallmark Farms last week.

The development will preserve the iconic barn and house as an event venue and will use other portions of the property for retail and industrial developments, just off the interstate. For more information on the development, photos of the property and other information on the future of the expansive location, see North Jefferson Magazine later this month.

Rachel Davis is the editor and general manager of The North Jefferson News. She can be reached at editor@njeffersonnews.com or by calling 205.631.8716. 

