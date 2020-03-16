For months there have been “Store Closing” signs in front of the Goody’s store in the Village Garden Shopping Center. Gordmans has announced they will be taking over the store and changing it to their nameplate.
They will also be hiring full-time, part-time and temporary positions. Candidates can apply online at gordmans.com/careers.
The store is at 1022 Main Street in Gardendale.
The store has the same basic model as the other stores in the company: Goody’s, Bealls, Peebles, Stage and Palais Royal. There is also an Amazon counter inside each store.
Gordmans is also taking over additional Goody’s locations in Arab and Alexander City.
