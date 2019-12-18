The Gardendale City Council on Monday night approved Mayor Stan Hogeland to enter into a settlement and release agreement with Brandon McRae, who worked for the city in the public works department. The lawsuit, filed in May of 2018, alleged the city did not follow guidelines for Family Medical Leave time related to the plaintiff’s medical health.
The terms of the settlement and release are confidential, according to the city. In a document released to The North Jefferson News, both parties have agreed to answer all inquiries related to the lawsuit by saying:
(1) the lawsuit has been resolved to the mutual agreement of the parties;
(2) Plaintiff’s Complaint has been dismissed;
(3) all other information is confidential.
In other business, the council also:
•approved an alcohol license for Los Koras, the new restaurant is located in the old Pizza Hut building at 520 Decatur Highway.
•reappointed Mike Osborn to the Appeals and Adjustments Board for a term to expire on January 1, 2023.
•reappointed Ginger Smith to the Appeals and Adjustments Board for a term to expire on July 1, 2022.
•reappointed Kyle Dubose to the Appeals and Adjustments Board for a term to expire on January 1, 2022.
•reappointed Danny Goolsby to the Park and Recreation Board for a term to expire on November 1, 2023.
•reappointed Sandy Morton to the Park and Recreation Board for a term to expire on January 1, 2023.
•reappointed Bill Casaday to the Planning and Zoning Board for a term to expire on January 1, 2026.
•approved membership into the First Responders Benefits Program, in compliance with the requirements for the city’s fire department employees.
•approved a contract with HdL Companies for revenue discovery.
•hired Ian Dunn as a police officer.
•approved a contract with 5 Points for credit card processing for the city’s courts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.