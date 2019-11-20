The Gardendale City Council on Monday night declared Nov. 19, 2019 Retired Teacher’s Day. The proclamation was presented to a representative from the Jefferson County Retired Teachers Association.
The Association consists of more than 350 members and works on projects that range from providing supplies to local schools and the Ronald McDonald House in Birmingham to providing warm coats to students.
In other business, the council also:
•issued a proclamation declaring November Hospice Awareness Month.
•presented a letter from local nonprofit, Just Keep Smiling, thanking the city for its support and donations.
•approved a budget amendment to allot $799 for tint on the police department’s new detective vehicle from the drug fund.
•promoted Michele Hood to Accounting Assistant II.
•hired Seth Mitchell as a police officer.
•approved the installation of a new streetlight at Gowins Road and Main Street.
•approved the surplus of items no longer needed by the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.