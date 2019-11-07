The Gardendale Fire Department got a hand from the mayor, city council members and community members on Friday as they pushed the new fire engine into the station.
The ceremony included a prayer from Wayne Shelton for the firefighters who will serve on the truck and the residents who will look to the truck for relief.
The idea of a “push in” ceremony came about when fire departments first started and used horses to pull the “trucks.” To back the vehicle into the station, the horses had to be detached and the firefighters had to push it into the station.
Fire Chief Joe Thomas said it was a way firefighters honor their history when putting a new truck into service. The new engine, “Engine 1,” cost the city approximately $600,000.
