On Monday, the Gardendale City Council hired Jim Parola as the Farmers Market Coordinator on a seasonal basis at a rate of $200 per week, not to exceed $4,000 per season. Parola has organized the Farmers Market for years and had planned to step down this season.
The council also promoted Drew Holsomback to lieutenant in the fire department to fill a vacancy created by a retirement earlier this year.
The council also appointed City Clerk Melissa Honeycutt as the city’s election manager for the upcoming election cycle.
•Approved the surplus for sale of the property located at 945 Grubbs Avenue.
•head the first reading of an ordinance to establish the use of electronic vote counting machines for elections. The final vote will be held at the next regular council meeting.
•approved a bid for asbestos removal for 2275 Mt. Olive Road.
