NJN logo

The Gardendale City Council promoted Brad Cantrell to lieutenant to fill a vacancy created by a retirement. The council also promoted Brett Stewart to apparatus operator to fill Cantrell’s old position and hired Kyle McKinney as a new firefighter/paramedic for the department.

The council also:

•approved the partial vacation of the rights of way in the former Bermuda Estates Subdivision.

•approved a resolution authorizing the bid solicitation for construction of a new roadway to run between the new Ace Hardware store and the new Marriott hotel and will be called City Street.

Rachel Davis is the editor and general manager of The North Jefferson News. She can be reached at editor@njeffersonnews.com or by calling 205.631.8716. 

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you