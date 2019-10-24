The Gardendale City Council promoted Brad Cantrell to lieutenant to fill a vacancy created by a retirement. The council also promoted Brett Stewart to apparatus operator to fill Cantrell’s old position and hired Kyle McKinney as a new firefighter/paramedic for the department.
The council also:
•approved the partial vacation of the rights of way in the former Bermuda Estates Subdivision.
•approved a resolution authorizing the bid solicitation for construction of a new roadway to run between the new Ace Hardware store and the new Marriott hotel and will be called City Street.
