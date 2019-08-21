The Gardendale City Council on Monday made preparations to move forward on a proposed development off Odum Road.
The council had previously purchased the residential properties between I-65 and Odum Road and cleared the homes and buildings from the properties. On Monday, the council had a first reading on the rezoning of the property from residential to planned development and also discussed the vacation of the right of ways inside this area, referred to by the city as “Bermuda Estates.” The public hearing for the rezoning will be Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. and the public hearing for the right of way issue will be October 21 at 7 p.m.
The council also approved a plan to send to the state, outlining how the city plans to spend its allotment of the state’s new gas tax. The city’s plan will involve repairing and repaving Caufield Drive, Sherer Avenue and Mitzy Drive.
Although those roads are part of the plan for the gas tax money, Mayor Stan Hogeland also said there is a plan for “significant” repairs and repaving throughout the city and that has been planned for in the city’s budget.
In other business, the council also:
•heard from Perry Macon regarding the 2020 Census and approved a resolution committing the city to working with the Census Bureau.
•hired Alex Hyche as a part time laborer in the Parks and Recreation Department.
•approved the surplus of various vehicles and generators that are no longer needed by the city.
•released the weed liens for 132 Camelia Ave. and 360 Pinewoods Road.
•approved a previously-discussed plan to refinance the city’s $6,015,000 bond to a lower interest rate. This move will save the city “several hundred thousand dollars,” according to the council. That money will be reapplied to the principal of the debt.
