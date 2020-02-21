Gardendale Police are searching for two male suspects after a break-in at Walgreens Pharmacy earlier in the week.
According to Lt. Scott Banks, Gardendale Police reported on Thursday morning that two men had broken the front door of the location while it was closed overnight, pried the pharmacy door open and stole medication. Police did not disclose what medications were taken.
The suspects were wearing masks and gloves and no vehicle was seen in the area or captured on surveillance.
The store was closed Friday, but the drive-thru was open for prescriptions.
Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call Gardendale Police.
