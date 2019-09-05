Gardendale Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday night just before 11 p.m. at the Citgo gas station on Highway 31.
According to Gardendale Police Lt. Scott Banks, an armed man entered the store just before 11p.m. and demanded money from the register. After shooting the clerk in the leg, the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
The clerk at the store was treated for his injuries, which are not life threatening.
No other information is available at this time, as police continue to investigate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.