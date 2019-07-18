The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is in Gardendale this morning investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred late Wednesday night.
Gardendale officers were called to investigate a vehicle near the rear entrance of Gardendale First Baptist Church. When the officer arrived, according to ALEA, there were four people standing outside the vehicle, including one who appeared to have a gun. The man who allegedly had the weapon got into the vehicle and drove toward the officer, prompting the officer to fire his weapon at the vehicle to avoid being run over.
The vehicle crashed on Mt. Olive Road, near Mt. Crest Parkway and the suspect was taken to UAB Hospital. The officer was not injured.
No charges have been announced at this time and the suspect’s condition is not known.
