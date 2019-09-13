The Gardendale City Council moved forward on a proposed retail development to be located between Interstate 65 and Odum Road.
The council approved a rezoning of the properties to Planned Unit District. They also agreed to a development agreement between the city and PGP Gardendale II LLC. The developer originally worked with the city on the shopping center with Publix.
The developer said there will likely be over $6 million in site work for the development and will result in seven parcels to be developed into retail space.
In other business, the council also:
•hired Irma LaBorde as a part time library clerk.
•hired Caleb Duncan as an unskilled laborer in the Public Works Department.
•authorized the mayor to enter into a professional services agreement with South and Associates for design and engineering for a new roadway.
•approved a resolution approving an operating, debt service, special funds and capital spending budget for 2020.
•approved a 2% one-time lump sum payment for all employees.
•authorized the mayor to solicit bids for city promotional activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.