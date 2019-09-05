UPDATE: Police confirm the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has taken a 16-year-old student into custody related to the bomb threat Thursday morning at Gardendale High School. The student’s identity has not been released. No actual threat was found at the school.
****
Gardendale High School students are returning to class after a morning bomb threat caused police to evacuate the school.
According to Gardendale Police Lt. Scott Banks, the threat was called into dispatch early this morning, saying there was a bomb at the high school. Gardendale Police and Jefferson county Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the school. Students were diverted to Bragg Middle School while police swept the school.
A second threat, likely from the same caller, was received for Gardendale’s Walmart. Police and employees went through the store’s procedures for a threat and the store was also cleared.
Police continue to investigate the origin of both threats.
