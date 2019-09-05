Gardendale High School

Students enter Gardendale High School for class. 

UPDATE: Police confirm the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has taken a 16-year-old student into custody related to the bomb threat Thursday morning at Gardendale High School. The student’s identity has not been released. No actual threat was found at the school.

Gardendale High School students are returning to class after a morning bomb threat caused police to evacuate the school.

According to Gardendale Police Lt. Scott Banks, the threat was called into dispatch early this morning, saying there was a bomb at the high school. Gardendale Police and Jefferson county Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the school. Students were diverted to Bragg Middle School while police swept the school. 

A second threat, likely from the same caller, was received for Gardendale’s Walmart. Police and employees went through the store’s procedures for a threat and the store was also cleared. 

Police continue to investigate the origin of both threats. 

