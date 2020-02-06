The Gardendale City Council on Monday heard from Mayor Stan Hogeland about the state of construction of various businesses around the city.
The Ace Hardware location will open on March 3 but will have a grand opening celebration on March 27. The Ace Hardware is located next to Buffalo Wild Wings. Hogeland said the store is erecting shelves and beginning the finishing touches inside the store.
Behind the Ace Hardware location, the roof is going on the new Marriott hotel . No official opening has ben announced for it, but construction is progressing.
Renovations are underway at the new Andrews Sports Medicine location, next to Chick-Fil-A on Fieldstown Road. The medical facility is expected to open later this year.
The demolition and reconstruction of the RaceWay/RaceTrack on Fieldstown Road had been delayed by numerous issues but Hogeland said the relocation of the gas lines around the facility is finally underway and demolition of the old building should begin soon.
Hogeland also addressed a serious wreck that occurred over the weekend, in which a car plunged into the ravine off Highway 31, near Mt. Vernon Methodist Church and the old Kmart building. Hogeland said residents and officials had long worried about that occurrence and he had spoken to the Alabama Department of Transportation about extending the guardrail to prevent it from occurring again.
In other business, the council also:
•hired Charles Ashley as a truck driver in the Public Works Department.
•promoted Jonathan Calloway to heavy equipment operator in the Public Works Department.
•hired Jakeb Hays as a crossing guard.
•appointed Debbie Harrison to the Jefferson Blount St. Clair Mental Health Board.
•renewed a preventative maintenance contract with Comfort Systems USA for the HVAC at city hall.
•approved an agreement with Alabama Power for the use of the limb dump facility on Odum Road.
•approved the installation of new exterior lighting at the civic center and senior citizen building.
•hired Rossalyn Jackson as a part-time laborer at the library.
•approved a resolution for Hogeland to enter into an agreement with OptumHealth Care Solutions LLC.
•approved Hogeland entering into a revised agreement with the State of Alabama for sidewalks and lighting that will tie into the walking track at the civic center. This is part of grant that will pay 80% of the cost of the project.
