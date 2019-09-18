The Gardendale Council on Monday night approved the purchase of Axon body camera and tasers for the police department.
Gardendale Mayor Stan Hogeland said the cameras would offer protection for the citizens as well as the police officers representing the city. He hopes the cameras will help the department with criminal cases but also offer an insight into the interactions of police officers with citizens, should a question arise.
Police Chief Mike Walker said the body cameras were technology that is expected in today’s society and would help the department.
In other business, the council also:
•approved a weed lien for 200 Kyle Court for $300.
•approved a weed lien for 301 Jackson Circle for $230.
•approved a weed lien for 892 Springmeadow Drive for $230.
•approved a weed lien for 898 Chapelridge for $245.
•approved a weed lien for 1101 Main Street for $325.
•approved a weed lien for 4558 Mitzi Drive for $372.
•approved a weed lien for 550 Fieldstown Road for $400.
•approved a weed lien for 1308 Columbia Avenue for $245.
•approved a weed lien for 1335 Columbia Avenue for $245.
•approved a weed lien for 1627 Sunset Avenue for $215.
•approved a weed lien for 2301 Mt Olive Road for $370.08.
•approved a weed lien for 5817 Ashley Drive for $708.
•approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to negotiate and enter into a contract with DotEdison for multimedia promotions for the city.
•approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into a professional services contract with Skipper Consulting.
•approved the surplussing of a dryer and recliners from the fire station.
•approved hiring Robert Attaway as a dispatcher.
•approved a renewal of the contract with Unifirst for Public Works Department.
•approved a renewal of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Policy for the city. There will be no insurance increase this year, according to the council.
•approved a parade permit for the Gardendale High School Homecoming Parade.
•authorized the mayor to advertise for paving bids.
•approved a proclamation in support of Constitution Week.
•heard from Park and Recreation Director Dale Hyche that there will be a Disc Golf Tournament benefitting Relay For Life on Oct. 12.
•heard from Hogeland that plans have been received by the city for the proposed renovation of the Raceway property on Fieldstown Road. Those plans are expected to be approved so the project can move on to the next phase. Homeland said he hopes to seen the project begin by the end of the year.
