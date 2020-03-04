The Gardendale City Council on Monday night honored the Gardendale High School wrestling team as Class 6A Dual State Champions. The Rockets also won the traditional state crown last month in Huntsville, completing the 6A sweep.
Mayor Stan Hogeland also named March 2-9 as Gardendale High School Wrestling Week to honor the team and their accomplishments.
In other business, the council also:
•approved previously discussed changes to the city’s multi-family dwelling regulations such as materials used and parking requirements.
•approved the use of electronic vote counting and ballot marking devices for the elections.
•had first reading to surplus and title transfer of 1753 Decatur Highway to the United States Postal Service, in accordance with the agreement to do so. The final vote will be at the next council meeting.
•hired Caleb Anderson as a firefighter.
•surplussed old battery backups and a weight bench.
•renewed a software subscription with Power DMS for the Police Department.
