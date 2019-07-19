The Gardendale City Council created a new position, Senior Crossing Guard Supervisor, at a rate of $13.28 an hour. They appointed Thomas Zelko to the position.
Police Chief Mike Walker and Mayor Stan Hogeland said they believe Zelko can straighten out the yearly issues and stresses associated with traffic control in the area of the schools.
In other business, the council also:
•approved the surplus property no longer needed for city use at 255 City Street. The property will be sold to Ace Hardware for the new location near Buffalo Wild Wings.
•extended the seasonal employment for three summer park and recreation employees to August 24.
