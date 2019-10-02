The Gardendale Chamber of Commerce recently launched a new website to help its businesses connect with customer and residents and help residents find the resources they need.
The website, MyGardendale.com, features deals from local businesses, as well as community service items like a community calendar and information related to local churches and other organizations.
“We’ve tried to create a website that can match businesses to their customers,” Chamber Director Bill Casady said.
The group began development of the site in April of this year and launched it in September, after compiling a massive amount of community information and photographs.
New residents to the city can use the website to find the needed contacts for utilities and other resources they need, while current residents can find the city and community events, as well as business offerings updated on the site.
There is also information about the parks, churches and schools in the area.
For more information, visit the site at MyGardendale.com or the Facebook page for MyGardendale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.