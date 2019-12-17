Big changes are coming for two high schools in northern Jefferson County.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) announced its statewide classification list for the next two academic years (2020-21 and 2021-22) on Tuesday, and a pair of local schools are movin’ on up. Mortimer Jordan High School, which has classified as a 5A school for the last two-plus decades, has made the jump up to 6A. The Blue Devils have competed in 5A play since the 1996-97 academic year.
Since Alabama began classifying schools in 1963, Mortimer Jordan has spent 23 years as a 5A program, 17 years as a 3A program and 16 years as a 4A program.
It was also announced on Tuesday that Fultondale High School has jumped from 3A to 4A, effective next August. The Wildcats moved from 2A to 3A in 2014 and held there for the last six years. During the last 47 years, Fultondale has classified as a 3A school for 30 of them, teetering between 2 and 3A.
According to Tuesday’s announcement from the AHSAA, 6A Gardendale, 6A Pinson Valley and 5A Corner will stay put in their respective classifications for the next two years.
Included in Tuesday’s announcement is a complete rundown of sports alignments for the fall sports of football, volleyball, cross country and swimming.
Football regions involving NJN-area schools are listed below:
Class 6A, Region 6
▪ Gardendale
▪ Mortimer Jordan
▪ Pinson Valley
▪ Clay-Chalkville
▪ Jasper
▪ Minor
▪ Jackson-Olin
Class 5A, Region 6
▪ Corner
▪ Alexandria
▪ Center Point
▪ Hayden
▪ Leeds
▪ Lincoln
▪ Moody
▪ Saint Clair County
Class 4A, Region 6
▪ Fultondale
▪ Etowah
▪ Ashville
▪ Dora
▪ Good Hope
▪ Hanceville
▪ Oneonta
Volleyball areas involving NJN-area schools are listed below:
Class 6A, Area 12
- Gardendale
- Mortimer Jordan
- Pinson Valley
- Clay-Chalkville
Class 5A, Area 12
- Corner
- Cordova
- Hayden
Class 4A, Area 8
- Fultondale
- Dora
- Indian Springs
- Oakman
Cross country sections involving NJN-area schools are listed below:
Class 6A, Section 4
- Gardendale
- Briarwood Christian
- Chelsea
- Homewood
- Huffman
- Mountain Brook
- Pelham
- Shades Valley
- Woodlawn
Class 6A, Section 5
- Mortimer Jordan
- Pinson Valley
- Arab
- Clay-Chalkville
- Cullman
- Fort Payne
- Oxford
- Pell City
- Southside-Gadsden
- Springville
Class 5A, Section 2
- Corner
- Carver-Birmingham
- Center Point
- Central-Tuscaloosa
- Cordova
- Demopolis
- John Carroll
- Leeds
- Parker
- Pleasant Grove
- Sipsey Valley
- Wenonah
Class 4A, Section 3
- Fultondale
- American Christian Academy
- Curry
- Fayette County
- Good Hope
- Haleyville
- Hamilton
- Hanceville
- Northside
- Oak Grove
- Oakman
Winter and spring sports alignments will be released once those 2019-20 seasons have concluded.
