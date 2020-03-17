FULTONDALE—The Fultondale City Council met for its bimonthly meeting on Monday in city hall.
The council approved an ordinance, which authorized Mayor Jim Lowery to declare a state of local emergency due to the coronavirus that has impacted the communities in northern Jefferson County and beyond.
“The City of Fultondale is working hard to meet the needs of our community during this current pandemic,” said Lowery in a statement. “As always, our first priority is the safety and well-being of our citizens. We will continue to operate essential city services throughout this period.”
Those essential resources include the city’s police, fire and rescue services, along with the Fultondale Gas Department.
The Fultondale Senior Center will be closed until further notice, although the city is working with Meals on Wheels to aid those in need.
The Fultondale Public Library has also been closed. Readers can, however, continue checking out and returning materials over the phone with the materials being placed in the lobby.
All athletic league activities are also suspended.
In other business, the Fultondale City Council also:
▪ recognized members of Boy Scout Troop 74, who were in attendance on Monday evening. Troop 74 assists the city with its storm shelter in times of inclement weather.
▪ read a Stormwater Program statement.
