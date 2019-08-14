FULTONDALE—The Fultondale City Council on Monday discussed the city’s plan to have additional rides and activities for children at this year’s annual Founder’s Day event. The event, which last year was expanded to two days, has always had a free children’s area, but this year will see even more things for kids to do.
Mayor Jim Lowery explained that the city reserves money from the traveling carnivals and fairs that visit the city each year and uses that money to provide the free play area.
This year’s Founder’s Day festival will be Aug. 23 and 24.
In other business, the council also:
•approve a resolution authorizing Lowery to enter into a contract with Alabama Power for a street light to be located at 3701 Hightower Ave.
•approved a resolution authorizing Lowery to enter into a renewal agreement with Avenue Insights & Analytics, LLC.
•approved a resolution to adopt the 2020 transportation plan.
•approved a resolution naming Randy Jones & Associates as the city’s insurance agent of record.
•approved a resolution placing a temporary moratorium on the issuance of building permits ofor multi-family dwellings.
•approved a resolution for Lowery to enter into a purchase agreement with Houston-Galveston Area Council Purchasing Cooperative. No equipment is being purchased at this time, but the agreement must be in place for the fire department to purchase equipment from the cooperative in the future.
