FULTONDALE—The Fultondale city council on Monday issued new business licenses to three new businesses in the city.
The city issued a business license to Dennis Alexander, who is planning to open Daisy Dogs and Burgers in the former home of Faye’s Hot Dogs at 1214 Decatur Highway.
The second business license was issued to Violet Hospitality, as applied for by Neal Thakor. This is for the Home2Suites locates at 3289 Lowery Parkway.
The final new business will be Root’d, a new spa that will be located at 1018 Decatur Highway and operated by Jennifer Johnson.
The council also approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement to renew the residential waste contract for the city’s garbage pickup.
