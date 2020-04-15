FULTONDALE—The Fultondale Council approved $10,800 for the demolition of a house at 421 Central Avenue by Dotman Excavating.
The house in question was condemned in August of 2019, but the owner had asked to be allowed to tear the structure down himself due to a dispute with an insurance company. The cost of the demolition will be assessed as a lien against the property.
The house was condemned more than a year after it burned in April of 2018. The owner asked for a final 30 day extension for the demolition in February, but it has still not been torn down.
In other business, the council also:
•approved the audit for the year ending September 30, 2019. The council called the audit “clean.”
•approved a contract with the same auditing company, Cork, Hill and Company, L.L.C. for the next two years of audit services.
•approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement with Butler & Company for the architectural and engineering design services for the restroom facility at the new Children’s Park on Walker Chapel Road in the amount of $9,500.
