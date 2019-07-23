FULTONDALE—The Fultondale City Council on Monday added a special item to the agenda at the last minute—a surprise resolution honoring Jane Hicks, who has served as the Fultondale City Clerk for the last 32 years. Hicks was appointed in 1987 and is retiring on Aug. 1.
After reading the resolution, the audience of citizens and city employees gave Hicks a standing ovation. Hicks said she had attended at least 768 regular council meetings in her tenure as clerk.
After retirement, she said she plans to travel with her husband and work on projects around her house.
A replacement for Hicks has not yet been named. Mayor Jim Lowery said he has received a list of names from the Jefferson County Personnel Board and will begin the process of hiring a replacement.
In other business, the council also:
•authorized Lowery to enter into a contract with Jefferson County Commission for grant funds in the amount of $10,000 for the senior citizen program in the city for the 2019 2020 fiscal year.
•approved a resolution assessing a lien for the cost of demolition of a structure at 904 Walker Ave. in the amount of $6,700.
•approved a resolution assessing a lien for the cost of demolition of a structure at 4320 Church Lane in the amount of $6,600.
•approved a resolution assessing a lien for the cost of demolition of a structure at 421 5th Ave. in the amount of $4,059.
•approved a resolution assessing a lien for the cost of demolition of a structure at 5717 32nd Street in the amount of $4,600.
•approved a resolution assessing a lien for the cost of demolition of a structure at 2607 Woodrun Road in the amount of $7,000.
•approved a resolution assessing a lien for the cost of demolition of a structure at 2755 Cone Drive in the amount of $8,300.
•approved a resolution to adopt the final recommendations of the 20182019 classification survey as requested by the Personnel Board of Jefferson County.
