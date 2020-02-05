John Robert
Bridget Melton, for The North Jefferson News

Fultondale High School is mourning the death of a senior student today.

According to his family, John Robert, 18, died of cardiac arrest. He was recovering from a procedure and was due back at school the week after Valentines Day.

Roberts frequently attended sporting events at Fultondale High School, and was voted Prom Prince by his classmates last year.

The school will be offering additional counseling for students this week. 

Erik Harris is the sports editor for The North Jefferson News. He can be reached at sports@njeffersonnews.com

