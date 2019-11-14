FULTONDALE—The Fultondale City Council approve a resolution on Monday that would authorize Mayor Jim Lowery to enter into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for a resurfacing and widening project along Highway 31 from just north of Finley Boulevard to 52 Ave. North (mile marker 276.917 to 279.242). Lowery said the state needed the city to enter into the agreement because the end of the project enters into Fultondale’s city limits and it will also enable the DOT to extend the project into the city, if additional funds become available as the project progresses. There is no cost to the city for entering into the agreement.
In other business, the council also:
•renewed the agreement with the Fultondale Chamber of Commerce to provide services to promote the city for the next fiscal year for $1,000 over month.
•renewed an agreement with the Jefferson County Board of Education for the use of the gym at the Fultondale Elementary School for the city’s youth athletics through November of 2020.
