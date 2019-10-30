FULTONDALE—The Fultondale City Council on Monday approved a measure to declare some old fire equipment as surplus and donate the firefighter turnout gear to Gleenwood Fire Department. The city has previously made similar donations to Glennwood and other area departments as it purchases new items for Fultondale’s fire department.
In other business, the council also:
•approved a resolution the authorize the mayor to enter into a pole attachment agreement for the attachment of holiday decorations with Alabama Power.
•approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement with the Birmingham Water Works Board to install one fire hydrant on the east side of Highway 31, approximately 300 feet south of Honeysuckle Drive.
•approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement with Alabama Power for the installation of three street lights at Bryant Drive, off Lowery Parkway.
•heard from Police Chief David Smith that the police department will be blocking off the Timber Trails neighborhood for trick or treaters on Thursday from 5:30 to 8:30.
