FULTONDALE—The Fultondale City Council on Monday voted to condemn a structure at 1812 Heaton Street. The demolition was recommended by the city’s building inspectors during a public hearing prior to the vote.
The unoccupied home has been deteriorating for a number of years, according to the inspector. The structure was condemned in April and the owner said he would tear the building down himself but has not applied for demolition permits or made other provisions to have the home torn down.
The council also set a public hearing for 415 Myrtle Street on February 10, 2020 at 6 p.m. That unoccupied home burned in about 2016 and has been sold twice since then, but has not been repaired, according to the city’s inspectors.
In other business, the council also:
•approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Jim Lowery to enter into agreement with the North Alabama Cooperative Purchasing Association.
•approved a resolution authorizing Lowery to enter into an agreement with Alabama Power Co. for installation of a street light at 617 Park Lane Drive.
