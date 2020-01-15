FULTONDALE—The Fultondale City Council on Monday approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Jim Lowery to enter into an agreement with Flock Safety for an Automatic License Plate Reader system. The city had been using the system for about six months on a trial basis.
The system features cameras equipped with license plate readers for use by the police department to alert them to vehicles that have been used in the commission of crimes, such as stolen vehicles, wanted people or abductions.
It also provides police with evidence that can be used in the prosecution of crimes by proving when and where a vehicle traveled.
Lowery called the system “great technology” and said it helps deter criminal elements from entering the city because it allows the police to immediately know who is entering the city.
These are not traffic cameras or red light cameras that have been used in other jurisdictions for enforcement of traffic laws.
In other business, the council also:
•approved the annual expenditure report required for the Rebuild Alabama Act.
•approved a resolution to appoint Tammy Gooch to the Fultondale Commercial Development Authority for a term to expire on March 15, 2021.
•approved an ordinance to abate police jurisdiction sales taxes for a term not to exceed 20 years for Barton Branch Partners, located at 300 Fleming Road in unincorporated Jefferson County. Lowery explained this was a project Jefferson County had been working on to create a new manufacturing facility in the area that is covered by Fultondale’s police jurisdiction, but not in the city limits. Lowery said it will bring new jobs to the area.
•heard from Police Chief DP Smith about the demands weekend storms placed on the city’s first responders, with the fire department responding to more than 20 calls in the few hours surrounding the storms (including one house fire that was not storm related) and the police department responding to 62 calls in that same period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.