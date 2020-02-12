FULTONDALE—The Fultondale City Council on Monday approved the demolition of a structure at 415 Myrtle Street.
The city’s building inspector said the structure burned in November of 2016 and has changed owners three times since then. According to the city, each owner was given time to improve and repair the structure or tear it down (it was condemned in January 2017) but no improvements have been made.
No one appeared at the public hearing to oppose the demolition.
The council approved the city demolishing the structure.
In other business, the council also approved the final resolutions related to the lighting upgrades the city has done with the Alabama Department of Transportation along I-65 in the city and the maintenance agreements for the lights going forward.
