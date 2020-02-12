Gardendale, AL (35071)

Today

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.