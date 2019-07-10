FULTONDALE—The Fultondale City Council on Monday approved business licenses for four new businesses in the city.
The council approved licenses for:
•Signage, located at 1307 Decatur Highway, applied for by Candice and David Watson.
•Great Clips, located at 3741 Lowery Parkway, Suite 34, applied for by Hunter and Mary Hughes and Alston Hamilton.
•South Power Electric, LLC, office only, located at 1725 Decatur Highway, unit 107, applied for by Luis Zaldivar.
•Cute Hair Salon, located at 1725 Decatur Highway, Suite 111A, applied for by Teresa Sanchez.
The council also approved a resolution ordering the demolition of 5808 32nd Street North and assigning the cost of demolition to be placed as a lien against the property. According to the city, the property is standing in water in the basement, has no power and has other structural issues that were identified in April 2018 and the homeowner was alerted. The home is not inhabited.
The homeowner appeared at the hearing, with attorney Scott Morrow, who said he was hired earlier that day to represent them. The homeowner, who is from the Dominincan Republic, said she was not in the state at the time the issues were identified and that she was not given a timeframe for repairs to be completed.
In other business, the council approved:
•an ordinance authorizing Mayor Jim Lowery to negotiate, secure and execute financing for city improvements.
•an ordinance to amend the lodging tax to add a $3 per night, per room charge to be directed to city infrastructure improvements, traffic control and maintenance of public roads, streets and rights of way in the city.
