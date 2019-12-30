FULTONDALE—The Fultondale City Council approved a $13.1 million budget for 2020 last week. The budget includes funding to complete the city’s third storm shelter, completing additional paving projects, adding a new children’s park in Walker Chapel, new police cars, a “quick attack” fire and rescue vehicle and continuing the city’s tradition of donating to the schools in the city as well as their athletic and band programs.
Mayor Jim Lowery said that when he was first elected to the city position, the entire budget was $1.8 million. This year marks the first time it has topped $13 million.
In other business, the council also:
•presented a proclamation to Jessie Hardy of the Junior League of Birmingham declaring the month of January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
•approved a resolution to set the final public hearing for a condemned house located at 421 Central Avenue for February 24, at 11:30 a.m.
•approved a resolution to authorize the mayor to enter into an agreement renewing the Municipal Workers Compensation Fund for insurance coverage for the 2020 year.
•approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement for the Alabama First Responders Benefit Program to provide a cancer benefit plan and a long term disability plan for members of the city’s fire department.
•honored Officer Daniel Partridge for his attempts to rescue a Fultondale woman who had gone into cardiac arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.