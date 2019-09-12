FULTONDALE—The Fultondale City Council voted unanimously to name Teresa Brakefield the new city clerk to replace Jane Hicks, who retired after 32 years in the position.
Brookfield will conduct her first official meeting at the next regular council meeting.
In other business, the council also:
•approved a resolution to grant a 2% cost of living raise for all employees, effective Oct. 9, 2019.
•approved a resolution to grant 5% merit raises for employees eligible for their annual merit raise who have not reached the top of their pay grade, effective Sept. 25, 2019.
•moved the council meeting scheduled for Oct. 14, 2019 for Oct. 17, 2019 at 11 a.m.
