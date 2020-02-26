FULTONDALE—The Fultondale City Council on Monday heart from the owner of 421 Central Avenue, which was condemned on August 9, 2019. The owner, Jeff Kruse, said he had been involved in a dispute with his insurance company since the house burned on April 21, 2018.
According to the city building inspector, after the fire and subsequent condemnation, the city granted a 90 day extension to Kruse to allow him to deal with the structure, but was then unable to contact him or his legal representation after that time.
On Monday, Kruse asked for 30 more days to tear the structure down himself instead of allowing the city to tear it down. The council agreed to allow 30 more days, after which the city will tear the house down and have a lien placed against the property for the cost.
In other business, the council also:
•approved entering into an agreement to renew the mutual aid agreement between Fultondale Fire and Rescue and Birmingham Fire and Rescue.
•moved next month’s council meetings due to scheduling conflicts. The meetings will be on the third and fifth Mondays of the month, instead of the second and fourth. The meeting on March 16 will be at 6 p.m. and the meeting on March 30 will be at 11:30 a.m.
•heard that the annual Vietnam Memorial ceremony is planned for March 30 at 10 a.m.
