Fultondale Fire Department added a new vehicle to the department’s fleet to respond to emergencies in the city.
Rescue 411 is a dual-purpose pumper and rescue truck that can be used to extinguish fires or run medical calls for citizens in distress. The new vehicle was ordered by the city earlier this year and delivered this week.
Fultondale Fire posted on Facebook, thanking the city and mayor for the new truck and said,” Fultondale firefighters will be able to respond to a variety of different types of emergency calls that this apparatus and our personnel will be fit to handle. We appreciate our City Leadership for allowing us to take another step into the future, with improved equipment to cover emergency response for our City and Citizens.”
The city also acquired a new tractor to help with brush cutting along roadsides in the city to keep right-of-ways cleared.
