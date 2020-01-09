The empty building that once housed Kmart on Highway 31 in Gardendale will be getting new life as an antique mall and indoor market.
Irondale Pickers, opened in 2017 at an abandoned building, and has been a success for the Irondale area. Now, the owners are setting their sights on Gardendale for a new location.
The Gardendale Pickers location will be an antique mall and indoor market with individual vendors displaying their wares in booths.
The 95,000-square-foot building has been empty since Kmart stores closed the location in 2016, along with many others nationwide. The empty building has been an eyesore and a thorn in the side of local leaders, as they worked to negotiate a new deal with land owners.
Mayor Stan Hogeland has said on numerous occasions the issue with the location is that one individual owns the property and another owns the building with a long-term lease on the property.
Anyone interested in a vendor booth at the location should contact Irondale Pickers.
Owners are also accepting applications for store manager, sales associates, instructors for art, paint and building classes, both part-time and full-time. Applications can be made in person at Irondale Pickers at 5401 Beacon Drive in Irondale.
The store is expected to open in spring of 2020.
For more information, visit the Gardendale Pickers page on Facebook.
