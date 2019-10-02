While many people are focused on fall, Halloween or breast cancer awareness in October, others are going purple to raise awareness for domestic violence.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence from an intimate partner.
To raise awareness of the serious nature of domestic violence in this country, a walk to benefit One Place Family Justice Center will be held on Saturday at Fultondale’s Black Creek Park, beginning at 8 a.m. The event is free to the public, but donations will be accepted.
One Place provides services to women and children in need across the Birmingham area.
The walk is specifically to honor Don and Bonnie Foshee and Dana Lever, who were killed by Lever’s estranged husband in 2017 in Gardendale after a history of domestic violence against her.
The Foshee family organized the walk to help raise awareness of domestic violence, raise funds for One Place and as a way to thank the north Jefferson County community for the support shown since their family members were killed.
