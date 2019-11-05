Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies and Mt. Olive Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash just before 8 p.m. on Monday night. The crash occurred on Brookside Road, near Woodward Road and left the driver dead after the vehicle left the roadway and caught fire.
The sheriff’s department said witnesses attempted to rescue the driver, but were unsuccessful.
The sheriff’s department is investigating the crash.
The identity of the driver or the type of vehicle has not been released at this time.
