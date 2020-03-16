The latest results from the Alabama Department of Public Health show there are 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama, with 17 of those cases in Jefferson County.
At least one of the patients who tested positive in Jefferson County was located in Gardendale. No additional information about the person was made available at this time.
According to the CDC, symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath that occur between two and 14 days after exposure.
Anyone who believes they are showing symptoms of the virus are asked to call their healthcare provider prior to coming in for a test, so that precautions can be taken to prevent additional exposure.
