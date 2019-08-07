Girl Scout Troop 30050 presented a new Blessing Box to the Gardendale Council on

Monday night. The Blessing Box will be placed at Gardendale Elementary School and

will be filled with nonperishable food items for those in need to take. The troop will

monitor the box and make sure it stays filled. There are already Blessing Boxes at the

Gardendale Park and Recreation Office on Moncrief Road and at the Gardendale Civic

Center that were placed by the local Boy Scout Troop. To make donations to the boxes,

contact the local scouts or Gardendale City Hall.