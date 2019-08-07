The Gardendale City Council on Monday approved a rezoning for the property at 325 Fieldstown Road, which is currently the Church at Gardendale. The rezoning will designate the property as C-2 Community Business District. The property is under contract to become the new home of an Andrews Sport Medicine office, with the renowned James Andrews.
A previous request to rezone the property to allow a storage facility to build there was not approved by the council.
No start date for the construction of the new facility was available at press time.
In other business, the council also:
*entered into a community grant agreement with the Jefferson County Commission to receive $10,000 for operation of the city's senior center.
*approved entering into a professional services agreement with Terracon Consultants Inc. for work on the city's proposed storm shelter, to be located behind the Gardendale Fire Station No. 1, off Highway 31.
*approved the hiring of Thomas Clark as a full-time unskilled laborer in the Parks and Recreation department.
*approved a resolution to hire three crossing guards.
*approved a resolution to hire a part-time control desk clerk at the Civic Center.
*approved entering into an agreement with Greater Birmingham Humane Society for animal control services in the city.
*approved a resolution to enter into an agreement for hardware for computers for city offices.
