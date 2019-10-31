The second-annual Holiday Cooking Show presented by food blogger and cookbook author, Kathleen Phillips is a fundraiser for Outdoor Ability Foundation.
The entertaining show is November 14 at in the exhibition hall at the Gardendale civic center. Doors open for vendor shopping and silent auction at 6 p.m. The show starts at 6:30.
VIP tickets sold out in the first three days. General seating tickets are available while they last at GritsAndGouda.com/cookingclasses or OutdoorAbilityFoundation.com.
Phillips is the creator of GritsAndGouda.com where she shares her Southern shortcut recipes. The cooking show is more than her demonstrating how to make holiday shortcut recipes on stage.
There are a whole "squad" of volunteers and sponsors helping put on this show.
During the intermission, there will be free dessert and Panera Bread will provide a free coffee bar and hot chocolate. Five vendors have been carefully selected for your holiday shopping but don't miss the incredible silent auction that benefits Outdoor Ability Foundation. There are items like one year subscription to Shipt delivery service PLUS $250 free merchandise, an Instant Pot 6qt Duo Plus, a Ninja digital air fryer oven with flip up storage, teeth whitening from Dr. Dudney ($400), Anniversary Basket with hotel, dinner and Red Mountain Theater certificates, and MUCH more.
Four lucky winners will get to sit up front at the tablescape decorated by The Secret Garden and Gifts.
Outdoor Ability Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded by Scott and Grayson Phillips here in Gardendale. Grayson was born with spina bifida but loves to hunt and fish so he uses an Action Trackchair (tank-like wheelchair) to navigate the outdoors. They raise money to give kids with physical disabilities that exhibit a passion for the outdoors their own Action Trackchair. OAF has presented ten outdoor wheelchairs. Action Trackchairs start at $11,000.
For questions about the Holiday Cooking Show call 205-913-0538.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.