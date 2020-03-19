Gardendale Mayor Stan Hogeland announced Thursday that the city would close all city facilities, including the city parks, at 9 p.m. on Thursday, as the city works to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The facilities will be closed for three weeks. All non-essential city services will also be suspended for that period.
The only exception to the closure will be the police and fire departments.
Also, on Thursday afternoon, Governor Kay Ivey announced she was expanding the restrictions in place in Jefferson County to cover the entire state, as well as other restrictions on the public's access to areas. These restrictions will be in place until at least April 6.
Specifically, the order:
- All gatherings of 25 persons or more, or gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between persons, are prohibited. This Order shall apply to all gatherings, events or activities that bring 25 or more persons in a single room or single space at the same time.
- Any restaurant, bar, brewery or similar establishments shall not permit on-premise consumption of food or drink. Governor Ivey continues to encourage patrons to visit their local eateries for take-out or delivery provided the social distancing protocols include maintaining a consistent six-foot distance between persons are followed.
- All beaches will be closed effective today at 5 p.m. For clarification, the term “beach” means the sandy shoreline area abutting the Gulf of Mexico, whether privately or publicly owned, including beach access points.
- Preschools and childcare centers will be closed effective at close of school or business today. This shall not apply to licensed childcare centers that provide services exclusively to employees with: State and Local Governments, First Responders (including EMS and Fire Services), Law Enforcement, Hospitals, Nursing Home/Long Term Care Facilities (including Assisted Living and Specialty Care Assisted Living Facilities), End Stage Renal Disease Treatment Centers, Pharmacies and grocery stores.
- Effective immediately, all Hospitals and Nursing Home/Long Term Care Facilities (including Assisted Living and Specialty Care Assisted Living Facilities) shall prohibit visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations such as maternity and end-of-life.
- All elective dental and medical procedures shall be delayed, effective immediately.
The Jefferson County Department of Public Health has also announced a press conference for 5 p.m. to "issue more stringent public health orders."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.