The Caring Center, located in Gardendale, is still serving clients in need, despite the scary circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic facing the nation.
The Caring Center Director Dixie Kuykendall said her dedicated volunteers insisted the Caring Center remain open for those who need assistance with food or other necessities during the difficult time.
Volunteers did take precautions, wearing masks and gloves, maintaining distances and loading clients at the curb instead of inside. The drive-thru service protected the clients and workers, Kuykendall said, but also said she was “amazed and impressed” with the dedication of her volunteers to put themselves on the line to serve others.
“I’m blessed to have such good volunteers,” Kuykendall said.
Thanks to an outpouring of community support following a break in just before Christmas, the Caring Center is well stocked to be able to help those in need, Kuykendall said. A Gardendale Elementary food drive earlier this year helped the center to rebuild its stockpile of necessities.
“We’re blessed to have food on hand to help people who show up,” she said.
The center also helps with utility bills when it can and Kuykendall said the requests for food and other assistance have increased greatly in the last week since there has been a influx of unemployment and those laid off due to the pandemic, but the Caring Center hopes to be able to continue to serve them.
For more information, contact the Caring Center at 775 Glenn Chapel Road or call (205)608-3112.
Donations to the Caring Center can be made through the North Baptist Association in Mt. Olive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.