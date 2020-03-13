Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced late Friday that she was closing all kindergarten through 12th grade schools from March 19 - April 6. Schools will adjourn at regular time on March 18 and will be closed for the next 2.5 weeks.
Because a state of emergency has been declared related to the COVID-19 virus, the missed school days will not have to be made up by students.
As of Friday afternoon, Alabama had five confirmed cases of COVID-19, including at least one in Jefferson County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.