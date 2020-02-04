BROOKSIDE—It was an act that likely saved a life, and those involved were honored on Monday night at Brookside Town Hall.
It was standing room only as officers representing the Brookside Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and witness Jay Bostic were recognized for their actions on Dec. 29, 2019 when Shawn Sanders was taken into custody following a police chase and lengthy standoff that resulted in the rescue of a single victim.
Brookside Police Chief Michael Jones commended seven officers and presented them with the Medal of Valor. Jones later received a Silver Star for Bravery.
“The officers and deputies that responded to this call are true heroes,” said Jones. “They are highly-trained law enforcement professions who put their lives on the line every day and they did that day to save this kidnapping victim.”
Bostic, a witness who called 911 after discovering a female victim being forced into Sanders’ van, received a Lifesaving Award.
“What we have to realize is that it doesn’t matter race, creed, color, sexual orientation… we must care for each other. We all bleed red blood, so we have to look out for one another and care for one another,” said Bostic.
Jones encouraged everyone to follow Bostic’s example by alerting authorities when something doesn’t seem right.
“That’s our message today. We want to encourage the public to stay vigilant, keep your eyes open and report things when you see anything that’s suspicious,” said Jones.
Bostic did just that last December when he pulled over on Brookside Coalburg Rd. to help who he thought was a broken-down driver. He saw a lady attempting to escape Sanders’ white van and immediately dialed 911.
Bostic followed the van until Brookside officers arrived. According to reports, the van eventually slid off the road, at which time Brookside officers were assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies in negotiation with Sanders. After roughly 20 minutes, Sanders was pulled from the van and placed in handcuffs.
He faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and kidnapping. The victim continues to receive treatment, according to Jones.
