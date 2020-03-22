On March 22, Jefferson County Health Officer Mark Wilson ordered all non-essential businesses and retail establishments to close at 5 p.m. on March 23, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Attached are two infographics, provided by the Jefferson County Department of Health that shows examples of essential and non-essential businesses.
The statement from the JCDH also said, "Experts maintain that Social Distancing is key. It is impossible to list each and every scenario or business, so, we are asking the public to help by utilizing good judgement and doing what will help us minimize the spread of COVID-19."
