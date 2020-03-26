NJN logo

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday that there will be no more in-person school for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

However, online learning will be put to use in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Ivey signed a supplement to the state emergency order allowing schools to continue instructing students at home starting April 6.

The action is in place for all Alabama public students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

“This decision has not been made lightly. It has been made with a tremendous amount of concern and discussion,” said Ivey at a press conference on Thursday.

The decision brings with it an abrupt ending to the Alabama High School Athletic Association spring sports season. Several local sports programs took to social media following the announcement.

