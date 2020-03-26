Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday that there will be no more in-person school for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
However, online learning will be put to use in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Ivey signed a supplement to the state emergency order allowing schools to continue instructing students at home starting April 6.
The action is in place for all Alabama public students from kindergarten through 12th grade.
“This decision has not been made lightly. It has been made with a tremendous amount of concern and discussion,” said Ivey at a press conference on Thursday.
The decision brings with it an abrupt ending to the Alabama High School Athletic Association spring sports season. Several local sports programs took to social media following the announcement.
We certainly respect the decisions of our city and state leaders, and that public safety is the top priority, the announcement of the cancellation of spring HS sports is truly heartbreaking. Especially for our seniors. They had no idea that our last game a couple of weeks ago....— GHS Rockets Baseball (@GdaleHSBaseball) March 26, 2020
....would be the last time that they would get to play with the same friends they’ve played together with their entire lives. Thank you, seniors, for your hard work and dedication to Gardendale baseball. May the Lord bless all of you in the next phases of your lives. #HailtheDale— GHS Rockets Baseball (@GdaleHSBaseball) March 26, 2020
We love our Seniors! 👩🏻🎓 pic.twitter.com/dn0qenDFAJ— GHS Rockets Softball (@RocketsGHS) March 26, 2020
