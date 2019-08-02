After originally announcing the closure of many of its locations, including Gardendale, Alabama Power has now decided to transition the Gardendale location into the first freestanding and largest Appliance Center.
The location will no longer include a business office, but will have a self-service kiosk for customers to pay their bills.
“We are thrilled to bring the first standalone Alabama Power Appliance Center to Gardendale as a new approach to better serve customers by offering an array of convenient options under one roof,” said Sean Hopkins, Alabama Power Products and Services Manager. ”The location will truly be a one-stop shop to fit customers’ busy lifestyles and help them live more efficiently.”
In addition to offering an expanded selection of appliances and merchandise, the space will include discount options for customers.
Alabama Power employees who were working at the business office portion of the Gardendale location will be reassigned to other locations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.