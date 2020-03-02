On Thursday, a federal grand jury handed down an indictment on three counts of weapons violations against Preston Chyenne Johnson, 37, of Addison, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney and ATF.
Johnson is also charged in Jefferson County with capital murder in the slaying of Kimberly Police Officer Nick O’Rear last month, as well as other charges related to the incident that led to O’Rear’s death.
The federal charges announced today charges Johnson with three counts of being a felon in possession of firearms related to him possessing "an Anderson AM-15 5.56mm rifle on October 31, 2019; a Norcino Mak90 7.62mm rifle on February 4, 2020; and a Glock Model 19 9mm pistol on February 5, 2020," according to the release.
The maximum penalty for each count, if convicted, is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each charge.
Johnson remains in the Jefferson County Jail charged with the death of O’Rear.
